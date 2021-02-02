FLOTD is Mike from Woodstock
Occupation? Xfinity
Relationship status? Getting married July 31, 2021
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Listening to music and hanging out with friends.
Favorite position? Depends on my mood
Cocktails with a celebrity? Kenny Chesney
Favorite movie? All Fast and Furious movies.
What’s a weird fact you know? That when someone has twins, one of them was unplanned lol
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Hawaii
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? I honestly don’t have anything I really “do” maybe yell shots with everyone?
Most embarrassing moment? P**ing myself last year in Nashville after a night of drinking with my best man for my wedding. Haha
ALL TIME favorite song? A little bit off
Turn ons? Being honest
Turn offs? Smoking especially cigarettes