FLOTD is Mike from Racine
FLOTD is Mike from Racine!
Occupation? Trublu
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed
Hobbies? Backpacking, mountain biking, archery, fishing, biking, darts.
Favorite position? Hog tied doggy style
Cocktails with a celebrity? Keanu Reeves
Favorite food? Pasta
Favorite movie? Star Wars
What’s a weird fact you know? Bonobos make love instead of war. If you know what I’m saying
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anytime I do karaoke
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Take a shot
Most embarrassing moment? Anytime I do karaoke
Turn ons? Tattoos, outdoors lover, active thicc, animal lover.
Turn offs? Boujee bitches, scared of bugs, couch potato