FLOTD is Mike from Kenosha!
Occupation? Belle City Lawncare
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch
Hobbies? Fantasy football, video games,
Favorite position? 69 of course
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jim Carrey
Favorite food? Chinese
Favorite movie? Goodfellas
What’s a weird fact you know? I can one handed clap
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Australia
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? That my best friend is a talking dog and drive in a van and solve mysteries. But I recently cut my hair
Most embarrassing moment? My daughter asked me what a penis was in the middle of the store with people around
ALL TIME favorite song? Under and over it by 5FDP
Turn ons? N/A
Turn offs? Chicks who are dumb as hell