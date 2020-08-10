FLOTD is Michelle from Streamwood
Occupation? Retail/artist
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Can’t pick just one…
Hobbies? Drawing/writing/reading/crafts
Favorite position? LOL
Cocktails with a celebrity? Bloody Marys with Tom Hanks
Favorite food? I’ll eat almost everything
Favorite movie? Bridesmaids
What’s a weird fact you know? Your ears never stop growing!
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Scandinavia, Hong Kong or Singapore
Give us a backhanded compliment… Your station has the most…diverse group of FLOTDs
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Nothing lol
ALL TIME favorite song? Hemmorhage (Fuel), Drive (Incubus), November Rain (Guns and Roses)
Turn ons? Humility/modesty, altruism, long hair on guys, nice eyes, nice smile, tall height
Turn offs? Bad spelling, bad grammar, bad breath, lack of empathy, arrogance