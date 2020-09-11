FLOTD is Michelle from Fox Lake
Occupation? Close to home
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Too many – Everlast to Pantera
Hobbies? Motorcycles, outdoors except in winter
Favorite position? Ahead of myself
Cocktails with a celebrity? Johnny Cash
Favorite food? Anything I don’t have to cook
What’s a weird fact you know? Nurses, on average, walk 4 miles a day
Give us a backhanded compliment… Your reception sucks after Roosevelt Rd
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Smile
Most embarrassing moment? Walking in high heels
ALL TIME favorite song? Wonderwall or white trash beautiful
Turn ons? Strong hands, perseverance, honesty, sarcasm
Turn offs? Laziness and micromanagers