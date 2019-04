FLOTD is Maya from Silver Lake

Occupation? Freelance artist/nurse

Relationship status? Taken

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Nirvana, Killswitch engage, Slayer

Hobbies? Is being a mistress considered a hobby?

Favorite position? Reverse cowgirl

Fav curse word? Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo

Turn ons? Sarcasm, having your shit together, beautiful eyes

Turn offs? Ugly teeth, poor hygiene, whiny people

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom, M Emily and K Eddie