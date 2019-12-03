FLOTD is Mark from Beach Park
Occupation? Not employed currently
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Tough one, I love Stone Sour, Slipknot, Seether, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Nonpoint, etc. … pretty much all of them
Hobbies? Music, piercings, tattoos, fishing and spending time with my son
Favorite position? Depends on the context, but when it comes to bands, lead singer
Cocktails with a celebrity? Captain and Root Beer with Corey Taylor
Favorite food? I’d have to say seafood being born in Baltimore
Most embarrassing moment? Waking up in the back of my friends wife’s car, with cops knocking on the window having pissed on myself and having no clue where I was at that very moment.
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Went to a Korn/Default/Powerman 5000 concert after going to urgent care fore a busted leg and they advises me to go directly to the hospital… needless to say I didn’t. 1 of the best shows I have been to.
Turn ons? All the normal things any normal women does… # seminormalguy
Turn offs? Shallow, fake, racist, ignorant people
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Emily; K Tom (Eddie has his entire life ahead of him)