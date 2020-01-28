FLOTD is Marisa from Round Lake Park
Occupation? Mario Tricoci
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? A Day to Remember (and also Skillet because that’s my son’s favorite band)
Hobbies? Singing, crafting, Netflixing
Favorite position? Anything at this point lol
Cocktails with a celebrity? Mila Kunis
Favorite food? Wings from Wings Etc.
Favorite 90’s song? Everybody- Backstreet Boys
Most embarrassing moment? Running into a screen door at a family party.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Hiked through the Virgin River
Turn ons? Great smile, beard, hard worker
Turn offs? Laziness, narcissistic people, liars
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom (SORRY TOM!)