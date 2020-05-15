FLOTD is Marie from Woodstock
FLOTD is Marie from Woodstock!
Occupation? Addus Healthcare
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Nirvana
Hobbies? Art and music
Favorite position? Def me on top
Cocktails with a celebrity? Captain and Coke with Trent Reznor
Favorite food? Anything Mexican
Favorite 90’s song? Head like a hole
Most embarrassing moment? Too many to list
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Put a pig’s heart on my ex’s doorstep for his birthday
Turn ons? Smart, self confidence, sexy eyes, funny
Turn offs? Mommas boys, messy, no sense of humor
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F – Emily; maybe marry -Tom; Maybe kill – Eddie