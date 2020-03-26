FLOTD is Maranda from Algonquin
FLOTD is Maranda from Algonquin!
Occupation? Follett
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown & Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Art
Favorite position? Doggy style or anything handcuffs
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jameson with Brent Smith
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Anything Backstreet Boys
Most embarrassing moment? Can’t think of any
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Survived
Turn ons? Fun Personality, funny, hair/eyes
Turn offs? Rude, abusive, female downtalkers
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom