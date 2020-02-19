      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Lydia from Kenosha

Feb 19, 2020 @ 8:11am

Occupation? VFW POST 7448 Winthrop Harbor
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Concerts
Favorite position? Upside down in a bear trap
Cocktails with a celebrity? Red Stagg with Jessica Lange
Favorite food? Anything in a tortilla 
Most embarrassing moment? Getting married… AGAIN
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Grabbed Rob Zombies buttcheek and gave him a very obvious sniff of the neck (i just had to know!)
Turn ons? Tacos, beaches and music
Turn offs? Needy lazy mean people. And Rush.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie 

