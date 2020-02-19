FLOTD is Lydia from Kenosha
FLOTD is Lydia from Kenosha!
Occupation? VFW POST 7448 Winthrop Harbor
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Concerts
Favorite position? Upside down in a bear trap
Cocktails with a celebrity? Red Stagg with Jessica Lange
Favorite food? Anything in a tortilla
Most embarrassing moment? Getting married… AGAIN
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Grabbed Rob Zombies buttcheek and gave him a very obvious sniff of the neck (i just had to know!)
Turn ons? Tacos, beaches and music
Turn offs? Needy lazy mean people. And Rush.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie