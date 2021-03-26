FLOTD is Luke from Germantown
Occupation? Kone Cranes
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Stone Sour
Hobbies? Making inappropriate comments and bad decisions
Favorite position? Anything I am asked to partake in
Cocktails with a celebrity? Corey Taylor
Favorite food? Mexican/Italian
Favorite movie? Pulp Fiction
What’s a weird fact you know? 3 of the ice in Antartica is made up of penguin piss
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? In a van down by the river.. Probably Vegas
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Tell a dirty joke
Most embarrassing moment? Passed gas during my first wedding
ALL TIME favorite song? Solway Firth by Slipknot
Turn ons? Nice smile, red heads, booties
Turn offs? Smokers