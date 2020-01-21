      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Liz from Bristol

Jan 21, 2020 @ 8:12am

Occupation? Slinging pills to pay the bills
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Hanging down by the lakefront
Favorite position? Do I have to pick just one?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Chris Farley
Favorite food? Tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Hard to narrow it down
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bungee jumping
Turn ons? Smile and a dark sense of humor
Turn offs? Insecurity
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom 

