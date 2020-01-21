FLOTD is Liz from Bristol
FLOTD is Liz from Bristol
Occupation? Slinging pills to pay the bills
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Hanging down by the lakefront
Favorite position? Do I have to pick just one?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Chris Farley
Favorite food? Tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Hard to narrow it down
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bungee jumping
Turn ons? Smile and a dark sense of humor
Turn offs? Insecurity
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom