FLOTD is LISA from Huntley!

Name? Lisa
Hometown? Huntley
Age? 30
Job? Stay at home mom
Married or Single? Married
Kids? One 1 year old daughter, one 11 year old step son
Hobbies? Table-top role playing, Pokemon GO, chasing the baby around the house, pattycake
Cocktail of choice? Long Island Iced Tea
Favorite Position? Reclined in the Rocking chair (I have a 1 year old, what did you expect?)
Favorite Curse Word? Bitcht*ts
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sat on a fire ant mound when I was 6 at a sprinkler party. Granted, it was an accident, but it was still crazy
Turn On’s? Confidence, humor, kindness, nerdiness, bondage
Turn Off’s? Poor hygiene, really bad dirty talk, Trump
FMK (Tom, Emily, Eddie): F-Emily, M-Eddie, K-Tom (no hard feelings, Tom. It’s not you, it’s me)