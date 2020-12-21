FLOTD is Latisha from Caledonia
Occupation? Campbells snacks
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Five finger death punch, Through fire and Saul
Hobbies? Burlesque, concerts and comics
Favorite position? All of the above
Cocktails with a celebrity? Stone cold steve austin
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? Halloween
What’s a weird fact you know? Reality show, documentarys only uses ominous tones to create more drama
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? New Zealand (like a storm)
Most embarrassing moment? When i was headbanging i accidentally headbutted the person behind me
ALL TIME favorite song? Fix me by 10 Years
Turn ons? Tattoos, big boobs and clean body (hygiene)
Turn offs? Being musty