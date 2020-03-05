FLOTD is Krystal from Wonder Lake
FLOTD is Krystal from Wonder Lake!
Occupation? The Fountains
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? I Prevail
Hobbies? Riding my motorcycle, hanging out with friends, going to car shows & motocross shows
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite drink? Margarita with extra shot tequila
Most embarrassing moment? Getting hit in the head from a lamp at work
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Did all the rides on the Stratosphere in Vegas
Turn ons? Funny, nice smile, knows how to hold a conversation, likes motorcycles, respectful
Turn offs? Disrespectful, always on their phone, wont hold a conversation
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom