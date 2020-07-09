FLOTD is Kristin from Round Lake Heights
Occupation? Chemist
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? It’s a three way! Halestorm/Skillet/Theory
Hobbies? Of course…Board gaming, playing D&D, reading, Movies/TV SHows, SciFi/Superheroes
Favorite position? CEO
Cocktails with a celebrity? Mark Hamill or Patrick Stewart
Favorite food? Thai food
Favorite 90’s song? Too many to name!
Most embarrassing moment? Like I would tell you…
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Recently….Let my husband shoot roman candles at me and climb castle ruins in Scotland that we should not have been climbing
Turn ons? Natural 20’s, Dice, chemistry knowledge/puns, geeky lore
Turn offs? Overly Macho, Dude-Bros and creepers
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie (Sorry Eddie…you’re the gravy chair)