FLOTD is KoKo from Racine
FLOTD is Spooky KoKo from Racine!
Occupation? Metamorphosis Arts
Relationship status? It’s complicated
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? Pole dance, painting, puzzles, indoor rock climbing, Burlesque, chair dancing, spending time with animals
Favorite position? Jump to the left
Cocktails with a celebrity? Emily;)
Favorite movie? What Dreams May Come, How to Train your Dragon, John Wick, Equalizer
What’s a weird fact you know? the Trex didn’t roar, in fact it didn’t need to open its mouth to make sound. you felt the vibration of the deep sounds it made before you could hear it.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere warm lol
Give us a backhanded compliment… You have a face for radio. Classic.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Find something to climb or swing on;)
Most embarrassing moment? I was standing in 8 inch heels off to the side of my class and without doing anything I just rolled my ankle and fell to the floor. lol! I swear i know how to stand, i’m just better in the air;)
ALL TIME favorite song? I don’t have one, I have different songs for different moods. But I have been digging hard on Roots by In This Moment lately.
Turn ons? knowledge, sense of humor, confidence in self, goes to therapy (everyone needs it), driven and has goals, likes dinosaurs and pole dancing, some nerd to them, good with their hands
Turn offs? Cheeto lovers