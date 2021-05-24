FLOTD is Kev from Chicago
FLOTD is Kev from Chicago!
Occupation? Comedian broadcaster
Relationship status? Dating
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Foo Fighters
Hobbies? Comedy
Favorite position? Morning Show Co-host
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tequila with The Rock
Favorite movie? Anchor Man
What’s a weird fact you know? The Chicago River was rerouted
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Crack your nose like a knuckle
Turn offs? Talking about something that you know nothing about…