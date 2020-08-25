      Breaking News
FLOTD is Kent from Genoa City

Aug 25, 2020 @ 8:16am

Occupation? Abbvie
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Hunting, Kayaking, Trap Shooting, Cars, Woodworking
Favorite position? The wheelbarrow
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jason Statham
Favorite food? Steaks
Favorite movie? Jurassic Park
What’s a weird fact you know? Squirrels cause more power outages then anything
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Australia 
Most embarrassing moment? Saying the wrong name to a girl
Turn ons? Nice booty
Turn offs? Bad teeth

