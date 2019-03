FLOTD is Kelly from Chicago!

Occupation? Self employed

Relationship status? Married + 1 kid

Fav band? Zeppelin

Hobbies? Horseback riding, snowmobiling, K9 protection training

Favorite position? CEO

Cocktail of choice? Guinness

Turn ons? Too many

Turn offs? Small talk

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I plead the fifth