FLOTD is Keith from Kenosha
FLOTD is Keith from Kenosha!
Occupation? Amazon
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Working on cars
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jesse James Dupree
Favorite food? Kwik trip food
Most embarrassing moment? You guys called me Pete on my birthday when I called for OPT
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? I will be entering my minivan in the Kenosha County Fair Demo Derby this year
Turn ons? Blondes
Turn offs? Liars
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie (sorry bro)