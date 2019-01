FLOTD is Kayla from Milwaukee!

Occupation? Reality Kings

Relationship status? Engaged

Hobbies? 420 friendly, writing, concerts, playing guitar

Fav WIIL Rock band? Shinedown and Skillet

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Had sex in front of a police station

Favorite position? Reverse cowgirl

Fav 90’s Song? I want it that way – BSB

Turn ons? Funny/nerdy, tattoos, choking

Turn offs? Cocky, arrogant, smelly

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom