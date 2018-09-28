FLOTD is Katie from Rolling Meadows

FLOTD is Katie from Rolling Meadows

Relationship status? Married with a toddler + 35 weeks pregnant!
Hobbies? Being a bad ass mom
Favorite band? Shinedown
Favorite 90’s song? TLC- No Scrubs
Fav curse word? FUCK!
FMK… F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FLOTD is Lisa from Johnsburg #Midnightallica Beartooth – Diseased in Studio East LAST CALL! Ride with us tomorrow. All bikes welcome. Sign up NOW! Metallica Concert Noise Level Annoys San Francisco Residents Back to Back Beartooth
Comments