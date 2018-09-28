FLOTD is Katie from Rolling Meadows FLOTD is Katie from Rolling Meadows Relationship status? Married with a toddler + 35 weeks pregnant! Hobbies? Being a bad ass mom Favorite band? Shinedown Favorite 90’s song? TLC- No Scrubs Fav curse word? FUCK! FMK… F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie SHARE RELATED CONTENT FLOTD is Lisa from Johnsburg #Midnightallica Beartooth – Diseased in Studio East LAST CALL! Ride with us tomorrow. All bikes welcome. Sign up NOW! Metallica Concert Noise Level Annoys San Francisco Residents Back to Back Beartooth