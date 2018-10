FLOTD is Katie from Bartlett

Occupation? Dental office

Relationship status? Married

Hobbies? Jewelry making

Fav position? Legs up, missionary

Cocktail of choice? Margarita

Favorite curse word? What the fuck

Turn ons? Foreign accent, blue eyes, dark hair

Turn offs? No sense of humor

FMK… Tom, Emily, Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie (Sorry Eddie)