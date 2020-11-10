FLOTD is Kathy from Des Plaines
FLOTD is Kathy from Des Plaines!
Occupation? American Society of Clinical Hypnosis
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss and Shinedown
Hobbies? Cooking, camping, concerts
Favorite position? On all fours (pull my hair)
Cocktails with a celebrity? I don’t drink anymore, but if I did I’d drown in red wine with Eddie Vedder
Favorite food? Thai
Favorite movie? Casablanca
What’s a weird fact you know? People interchange prison and jail, but in truth you go to jail until you’re sentenced and THEN you go to prison.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? New Zealand
Give us a backhanded compliment… I love listening to your station when my Spotify account isn’t working.
Most embarrassing moment? The night I fell off my bar stool FIVE times while drinking Long Islands. My boyfriend had to carry me home like a sack of potatoes over his shoulder.
ALL TIME favorite song? Ten Years Gone by Led Zep
Turn ons? Kindness and intelligence
Turn offs? Ignorance