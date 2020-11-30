FLOTD is Kat from Antioch
Occupation? Nanny
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost
Hobbies? Concerts, reading & endlessly annoying my husband
Favorite position? Reverse cowgirl
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tom Hardy
Favorite food? Pasta, pasta and more pasta
Favorite movie? Wizard of Oz
What’s a weird fact you know? A donkey will sink in quick stand but a mule won’t.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Thailand
Most embarrassing moment? Accidentally kissing Raham Emanuel on the ear
ALL TIME favorite song? Echoes by Pink Floyd
Turn ons? Humor
Turn offs? Cockiness