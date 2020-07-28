FLOTD is Karen from Round Lake Beach
FLOTD is Karen from Round Lake Beach!
Occupation? SAHM
Relationship status? Fiance/engaged
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown and Godsmack
Hobbies? Reading/writing
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Bacardi and Coke Pink
Favorite food? Steak
Favorite 90’s song? Inside Out by Eve 6!
Most embarrassing moment? Ripped ass of jeans on trampoline
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Having sex outside
Turn ons? Piercing, tattoos, arms
Turn offs? Lisp, when a dude has a big butt
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom