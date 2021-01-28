FLOTD is Josh from McHenry
FLOTD is Josh from McHenry!
Occupation? Broken Unicorn Forge
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Tribal Fusion
Hobbies? Blade smithing, playing music, video games, firearms.
Favorite position? Modified Isosceles or full Weaver
Cocktails with a celebrity? Aaron Lewis
Favorite food? I’m fat, I like food
Favorite movie? Braveheart
What’s a weird fact you know? The origin of the term joshing.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere with more nature and less technology.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Something stupid
Most embarrassing moment? Had cat poo on my shirt when I was a kid and didn’t know it until a friend told me at school.
ALL TIME favorite song? Currently “That’s Out” by Tribal Fusion
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? Not my wife