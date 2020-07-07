FLOTD is Johny from Streamwood
FLOTD is Johny from Streamwood!
Occupation? Schaumburg Honda
Relationship status? Married with two year old TWINS!
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bad Wolves
Hobbies? Cars, music, video games
Favorite position? Intercourse
Cocktails with a celebrity? Any alcohol with Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown)
Favorite food? Mom’s mac n cheese with hot dogs
Favorite 90’s song? Interstate Love Song
Most embarrassing moment? WAAAYYYY too many to list
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Any form of self physical abuse for the amusement of others
Turn ons? Honesty
Turn offs? Being a whack ass bitch
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Yea… about that… Why somebody gotta die? Can’t we all just get it on, no strings attached?