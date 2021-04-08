FLOTD is John from Visit Lake County
FLOTD is John from Visit Lake County – It’s Libation Month!
Occupation? Visit Lake County
Relationship status? Spoken for
Hobbies? Libation Trail and Restaurant Week
Cocktails with a celebrity? A manhatten with Dean Martin
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? American Graffiti
What’s a weird fact you know? Libation is defined as the ritual pouring of a liquid
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Obviously Lake County
Favorite position? Radio bartender