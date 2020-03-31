FLOTD is Joey from Benton
FLOTD is Joey from Benton!
Occupation? Venture logistics truck driver
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown, Disturbed, Badflower and a lot more
Hobbies? Enjoying the outside & playing video games
Favorite position? Anyway she will let me do it
Cocktails with a celebrity? Long island with Jim Carrey
Favorite food? Mexican
Most embarrassing moment? Fell while pulling the winch line down from the tow truck in front of the customer
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Was racing somebody in bosses car doing 90 in a 45 passing the state police station
Turn ons? Great personality, tattoos and long legs
Turn offs? Stuck up bitches who think there better then anyone [sic]
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? M Emily; F (be friends with) Tom and Eddie