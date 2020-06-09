FLOTD is Joey from Benton
Occupation? Venture logistics truck driver
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown, Disturbed and Badflower
Hobbies? Enjoying the outside & playing video games
Favorite position? Any way she’ll let me do it
Cocktails with a celebrity? Long island ice tea with jim carry
Favorite food? Mexican
Most embarrassing moment? Fell while pulling the winch line down from the tow truck in front of the customer
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Was racing somebody in bosses car doing 90 in a 45 passing the state police station
Turn ons? Great personality tattoos and long legs
Turn offs? Stuck up bitches who think there better then anyone
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? M- Emily and be good buddies with tom and Eddie