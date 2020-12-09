FLOTD is Jim from Round Lake
FLOTD is Jim from Round Lake!
Occupation? Round Lake FD
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Too many to list
Hobbies? Cooking and ridding my HD
Favorite position? Her on top
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka soda with Ryan Reynolds
Favorite food? Anything Italian
Favorite movie? I like a lot of them
What’s a weird fact you know? I was on Bozo circus 8 times
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? The Dominican Republic
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? They would have to be more specific
Most embarrassing moment? Having sex with my wife on a hammock when her mother walked by
ALL TIME favorite song? Dirty deeds done dirt cheep
Turn ons? Women in jeans and heels, tats
Turn offs? Not a damm thing