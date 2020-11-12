FLOTD is Jim from Lakemoor
FLOTD is Jim from Lakemoor!
Occupation? Local 150 heavy equipment operator
Relationship status? Happily married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown or Linkin Park
Hobbies? Riding my bike and listening to live music
Favorite position? Man on bottom
Cocktails with a celebrity? Beers with Dale Earnhardt or wine with Eddie P
Favorite movie? nything From the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Costa Rica
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Annoy my wife
Most embarrassing moment? Getting duct taped at work to a oil container
ALL TIME favorite song? Currently Rocking in the free world by smith and Myers
Turn ons? Dark hair, kind smile and sassy.
Turn offs? Overly sassy, doesn’t smile and gold diggers