FLOTD is Jester from Delavan
FLOTD is Jester from Delavan!
Occupation? Landscaping
Relationship status? Fo shizzle
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bad Wolves
Hobbies? Drinking beer with my non dominant hand
Favorite position? On my back with both hands behind my head whilst looking up and enjoying
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tequila with Robert Englund (Freddy Kruger)
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite 90’s song? Savage garden – I want you
Most embarrassing moment? Uumm… this picture?
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? When I was late teenager I pierced my eyebrow. Hole still there.
Turn ons? My wife’s “cheeks”
Turn offs? When my wife is sleeping
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom; K Emily