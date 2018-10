FLOTD is Jessie from Johnsburg, age 23

Occupation? HOOTERS Gurnee

Relationship status? Taken

Hobbies? Eating in bed

Favorite band? Breaking Ben

Fav position? Upside down

Cocktail of choice? Vodka

Fav curse word? Twat

Turn ons? Beards

Turn offs? Touching my belly button

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I can’t play, Eddie is my roommate’s brother:)