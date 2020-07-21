FLOTD is Jessica from Racine
FLOTD is Jessica from Racine!
Occupation? Property Management
Relationship status? Relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? NIN
Hobbies? Rocking out!
Favorite position? F*ce sitting
Cocktails with a celebrity? Marilyn Manson
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite 90’s song? Pony – Genuine
Most embarrassing moment? During an apartment tour at work – I answered a Prospect “I donot have crabs”
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Many optionsto this answer – I kinda do crazy things
Turn ons? Sexy Eyes , smells good & pierced down there
Turn offs? Assholes & BO
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I’d F them all