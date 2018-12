FLOTD is Jessica from Racine!

Occupation? Property manager

Relationship status? It’s complicated

Hobbies? Rocking out

Favorite WIIL Rock band? NIN/Marilyn Manson

Best curse word? The C word

Cocktail of choice? Beer!

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Being on stage with Lords of Acid

Turn ons? Tattoos, piercings, hawks

Turn offs? Basic bros

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I’d fuck them all!