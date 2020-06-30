FLOTD is Jerry from Antioch
Occupation? Owner of Hometown Hauler out of Antioch
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Everlast
Hobbies? Heading out on the lake with the family
Favorite position? First position
Cocktails with a celebrity? Gin and ginger with James Dean
Favorite food? Pizza
Most embarrassing moment? Puked pea soup all over my desk in 3rd grade.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Had kids!!!
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? My wife
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie