FLOTD is Jeri from Kenosha
Occupation? Amazon
Relationship status? Happily ace (asexual)
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Slipknot
Hobbies? Watching Japanese tokusatsu shows, Nascar
Favorite position? N/A
Cocktails with a celebrity? Matt Kenseth
Favorite food? Japanese food, especially rice bowls
Favorite movie? Ultraman and Godzilla movies
What’s a weird fact you know? The Bikini Island Atoll nuclear test led to the creation of Godzilla, after a Japanese fishing boat got caught in the larger than thought fallout area.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Canada (like Toronto) or Japan
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? I don’t it’s a parlor trick but speak Japanese (though I’m not fluent in it)..
Most embarrassing moment? When I was an exchange student in Japan, I almost got in on the wrong side of the car.
ALL TIME favorite song? Psychosocial
Turn ons? N/A
Turn offs? People being ignorant and hateful