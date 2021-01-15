FLOTD is Jeremy from Racine
FLOTD is Jeremy from Racine!
Occupation? Wild Rides
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Asking Alexandria, Bring me the Horizon
Hobbies? Going to concerts, playing rugby, disc golf, beach bummin and boozin
Favorite position? The resting position haha
Cocktails with a celebrity? Margot Robbie
Favorite food? Prime Rib
Favorite movie? Wolf of Wall Street
What’s a weird fact you know? No one has freckles on their ass
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Southern Florida
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? HOOOOOOO YEAHHHHH!
Most embarrassing moment? Got pantsed by my grandma as a little kid at a family pool party/ cookout
ALL TIME favorite song? The Final episode- Asking Alexandria
Turn ons? Athletic, smart women
Turn offs? Laziness