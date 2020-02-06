      Weather Alert

Feb 6, 2020 @ 8:17am

FLOTD is Jennifer from Round Lake Beach!

Occupation? Sport Clips
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Camping, hiking, spelunking
Favorite position? Pole position 
Cocktails with a celebrity? Aaron Lewis
Favorite food? Beef fried rice
Favorite 90’s song? Baby Got Back!
Most embarrassing moment? Parental unit dressing like a hillbilly for parent conferences
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Had kids
Turn ons? Great massage
Turn offs? Lowlifes
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie

