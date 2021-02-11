FLOTD is Jenn from Dallas
Occupation? Cypress Equities
Relationship status? Big D-Vorced
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Papa Roach
Hobbies? Photography, sewing
Favorite position? ANY! It’s been a long time!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tequila shots with Sammy Hagar
Favorite food? Grilled cheese sandwich
Favorite movie? Shaun of the Dead
What’s a weird fact you know? It’s illegal to milk someone else’s cow in Texas
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Amsterdam
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Sing Opera
Most embarrassing moment? I don’t get embarrassed
ALL TIME favorite song? Nothing Else Matters – Metallica
Turn ons? Can make me laugh
Turn offs? Smoking