FLOTD is Jeff from Mundelein

Dec 10, 2020 @ 7:12am

FLOTD is Jeff from Mundelein!

Occupation? Gurnee
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Incubus
Hobbies? Woodworking and fishing.
Favorite position? Upright
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dave Grohl
Favorite food? Quesadilla
Favorite movie? Boondock Saints
What’s a weird fact you know? Penguins do in fact have knees.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere tropical!
Most embarrassing moment? I was a gymnast in HS. We wore leotards and shorts and pants also. In between events we would have to switch shorts/pants. Nothing like having the girls varsity team see you in a leotard.
ALL TIME favorite song? Acoustic Everlong
Turn ons? Pretty eyes
Turn offs? Narcissism

