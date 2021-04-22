FLOTD is Jeff from Chicago
Occupation? Currently CareerBuilder
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ratt
Hobbies? Sleeping, Texting, Eating, Working, Drinking, Texting, Volunteering, Fighting for Social Justice and Sleeping.
Favorite position? Horizontal. I tired.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Faye Dunaway
Favorite food? Gyros
Favorite movie? Barfly (*see Faye Dunaway comment)
What’s a weird fact you know? That a sphincter says what?
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Lakewood, Ohio
Most embarrassing moment? Let one go at a wedding and cleared the dance floor. Sorry Chach and Mike
Turn ons? Assertiveness
Turn offs? Dudes