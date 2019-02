FLOTD is Jared from Milwaukee

Occupation? Car parts warehouse

Relationship status? Married with a kid

Hobbies? Video games, cooking, disc golf

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica, Tool, Highly Suspect

Cocktail of choice? White Russian

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Attacked an inflatable snowman

Turn ons? Sense of humor, confidence, ( o )( o )

Turn offs? Cigs and bad attitudes

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom