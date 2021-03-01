FLOTD is Jared from Milwaukee
Occupation? Auto parts warehouse
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Highly Suspect, Tool, Metallica
Hobbies? Darts, volleyball, disc golfing
Favorite position? You know the one where the guy does that one thing while the woman does that other thing?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Gin and tonic with Ryan Reynolds
Favorite food? Anything Italian
Favorite movie? Deadpool
What’s a weird fact you know? Way too many Marvel comics facts
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? A tropical beach with great food and drinks
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? The dance I do after some drinks
Most embarrassing moment? My GM at the big chain Italian restaurant I worked at caught me inadvertently stealing three bags of the restaurant’s kitchen supplies. Ask and I can explain more.
ALL TIME favorite song? The Memory Remains – Metallica
Turn ons? Sense of humor, fun loving
Turn offs? Negativity