FLOTD is Jake from Greenfield
FLOTD is Jake from Greenfield!
Occupation? Viking Electric
Relationship status? Single?
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed or 5FDP
Hobbies? Riding Motorcycles
Favorite position? Missionary
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jason Bateman
Favorite food? A good burger
Favorite movie? Happy Gilmore
What’s a weird fact you know? Children of identical twins have the same DNA of half siblings
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere in the mountains with great roads to ride
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Win things
Most embarrassing moment? Tried to drop kick one of those punching games at the bar. I failed. Still waiting for the video to show up on Ridiculousness.
ALL TIME favorite song? Stupidy
Turn ons? Eyes
Turn offs? Attitudes