FLOTD is Jack from Racine!
Occupation? Don’s Garage in Trevor
Relationship status? Engaged
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Falling in Reverse
Hobbies? Playstation
Favorite position? Anything I can get if she’s in the mood
Cocktails with a celebrity? Robin Williams
Favorite food? Taco Bell
Favorite movie? Requiem for a dream
What’s a weird fact you know? A donkey will sink in quick sand but a mule wont
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere my fiancee is
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Drink a beer
Most embarrassing moment? Sneezed and sh!t my pants while driving
ALL TIME favorite song? Home Sweet Home by Motley Crue
Turn ons? Honesty
Turn offs? Bad teeth